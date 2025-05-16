Left Menu

Supreme Court Verdict Secures ISKCON Bangalore's Ownership of Hare Krishna Temple

The Supreme Court upheld ISKCON Bangalore's ownership of the Hare Krishna Temple, setting aside a Karnataka High Court order favoring ISKCON Mumbai. The apex court confirmed that the land and funds for the temple were raised in Bangalore. ISKCON Mumbai’s claims of ownership were found to be unsupported by evidence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-05-2025 20:41 IST | Created: 16-05-2025 20:41 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court has ruled that the Hare Krishna Temple in Bengaluru belongs to the ISKCON Society of Bangalore, effectively overturning a Karnataka High Court decision that favored ISKCON Mumbai.

Justices Abhay S. Oka and Augustine George Masih dismissed the claim by ISKCON Mumbai over the temple complex, stating that no substantial evidence was presented to support ownership by the Mumbai group.

The landmark verdict confirmed that both the land allotment and funds for the iconic temple originated from Bangalore, and ISKCON Mumbai has been barred from any further interference in its management.

(With inputs from agencies.)

