Supreme Court Verdict Secures ISKCON Bangalore's Ownership of Hare Krishna Temple

The Supreme Court has ruled that the Hare Krishna Temple in Bengaluru belongs to the ISKCON Society of Bangalore, effectively overturning a Karnataka High Court decision that favored ISKCON Mumbai.

Justices Abhay S. Oka and Augustine George Masih dismissed the claim by ISKCON Mumbai over the temple complex, stating that no substantial evidence was presented to support ownership by the Mumbai group.

The landmark verdict confirmed that both the land allotment and funds for the iconic temple originated from Bangalore, and ISKCON Mumbai has been barred from any further interference in its management.

