Chakma Autonomous District Council Faces Financial Crisis Amid Funding Shortfalls

The Chakma Autonomous District Council (CADC) in south Mizoram's Lawngtlai district is grappling with a financial crisis, attributed to funding shortfalls. Chief Executive Member Molin Kumar Chakma led a delegation that met with Governor General Vijay Kumar Singh (Retd.) to request his intervention.

According to an official statement, the delegation informed the governor about the ongoing financial difficulties due to consistent shortfalls in the allocation of salary funds, despite recommendations from the 2nd Mizoram State Finance Commission. The Commission advised that CADC should receive 25.04% of the total funds designated for Autonomous District Councils, but actual allocations have fallen short since December last year.

The delegation also raised concerns with the governor about 33 development proposals submitted last year, which were excluded from the state government's priority list. Additionally, they highlighted that Rs 118.75 crore under the Border Area Development Programme remains unsanctioned, aggravating the plight of border villagers affected by India-Bangladesh border fencing and persistent underdevelopment.

(With inputs from agencies.)