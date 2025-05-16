India's Diplomatic Mission: Uniting Against Terrorism
India is launching a diplomatic initiative, sending all-party delegations to various countries to expose Pakistan-sponsored terrorism. This effort, following Operation Sindoor, aims to strengthen global awareness and support. Key political figures from multiple parties are poised to lead these delegations in advancing India's international stance against terrorism.
- Country:
- India
In an unprecedented diplomatic move, India is set to dispatch all-party delegations to a myriad of global destinations, aiming to highlight the pressing issue of Pakistan-sponsored terrorism on an international forum.
This strategic endeavor comes on the heels of Operation Sindoor, an Indian offensive targeting terror installations in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, following a deadly attack in Pahalgam that claimed 26 lives.
The Ministry of External Affairs will brief the diverse mix of political representatives, drawn from parties including BJP, Congress, TMC, and others, before their 10-day diplomatic tours across multiple global blocs.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Escalating Tensions: Unprovoked Firing Intensifies Along India-Pakistan Line of Control
Lt Gen Malik Takes Dual Role Amid India-Pakistan Tensions
US Calls for Peace Amid Rising India-Pakistan Tensions
India Bolsters Defense and Closes Airspace in Response to Pakistan Tensions
Pakistan’s Alarming Human Rights Decline: HRCP's 2024 Report Reveals Shocking Realities