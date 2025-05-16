Left Menu

Raj Mishra: The Farmer's Son Turned Mayor

Raj Mishra, originally from Mirzapur, has been elected as the mayor of Wellingborough, England. At 37, he aims to foster a vibrant, inclusive, and prosperous community. His leadership focuses on active listening, collaboration, and integrity, with plans to support local charities and initiatives for positive change.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 16-05-2025 23:01 IST | Created: 16-05-2025 23:01 IST
Raj Mishra: The Farmer's Son Turned Mayor
Raj Mishra
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Raj Mishra, the son of a farmer from Mirzapur, Uttar Pradesh, has achieved a remarkable milestone by becoming the mayor of Wellingborough, a market town in England's East Midlands. Elected from Victoria Ward on May 6, Mishra now serves as the fifth mayor of the town council.

The election brought joy to his hometown as he committed to fostering a vibrant, inclusive, and prosperous community. Mishra, 37, emphasized collaboration and integrity as his guiding principles. "Together, we will build a brighter future for our town," he stated.

As mayor, Mishra aims to support the Veterans Community Network and Louisa Gregory's Hospice Campaign during his term. Through active listening and community engagement, he plans to address challenges and create positive change, ensuring governance reflects the diverse needs of residents.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia-Indonesia Talks: Strengthening Defence and Economic Ties

Australia-Indonesia Talks: Strengthening Defence and Economic Ties

 Global
2
High-Stakes Peace Talks in Istanbul Amid Absence of Key Leaders

High-Stakes Peace Talks in Istanbul Amid Absence of Key Leaders

 Global
3
Diplomatic Tensions: Trump and Ramaphosa Set to Meet Amid Controversy

Diplomatic Tensions: Trump and Ramaphosa Set to Meet Amid Controversy

 Global
4
Haka Controversy Sparks Suspension of Maori Lawmakers in NZ Parliament

Haka Controversy Sparks Suspension of Maori Lawmakers in NZ Parliament

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI fuels creative breakthroughs in entrepreneurship education

Every chat costs the planet: GPT-4o’s 2025 footprint equals 35,000 homes in energy use

How AI is shaping the next generation of nanobody drugs

Fear modules could make medical AI think twice before acting on risky data

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025