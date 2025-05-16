Raj Mishra: The Farmer's Son Turned Mayor

Raj Mishra, the son of a farmer from Mirzapur, Uttar Pradesh, has achieved a remarkable milestone by becoming the mayor of Wellingborough, a market town in England's East Midlands. Elected from Victoria Ward on May 6, Mishra now serves as the fifth mayor of the town council.

The election brought joy to his hometown as he committed to fostering a vibrant, inclusive, and prosperous community. Mishra, 37, emphasized collaboration and integrity as his guiding principles. "Together, we will build a brighter future for our town," he stated.

As mayor, Mishra aims to support the Veterans Community Network and Louisa Gregory's Hospice Campaign during his term. Through active listening and community engagement, he plans to address challenges and create positive change, ensuring governance reflects the diverse needs of residents.

(With inputs from agencies.)