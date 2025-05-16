Karimnagar Man Faces Legal Action Over Morphed PM Image

A resident of Karimnagar district in Telangana faces legal scrutiny over a controversial post involving Prime Minister Narendra Modi on social media. The individual allegedly shared a morphed image depicting the PM in handcuffs, purportedly escorted by police officers.

The police registered a case at Ramadugu station following a complaint from Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) activists. The accused, identified as MD Mujahid, is under investigation as authorities sift through the details of the incident.

BJP leaders allege that the post, suggesting the PM's imminent arrest and jail transfer to Pakistan, was shared by the accused, who is employed by the government. Although the legal move follows guidelines due to the minor penalty, the incident underscores heightened political tensions locally.

