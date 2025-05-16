Courage on the Frontlines: DGP Nalin Prabhat's Commanding Visit

Jammu & Kashmir's Director General of Police, Nalin Prabhat, made a strategic visit to border areas of Jammu district to commend the police for efficiently evacuating citizens during the recent Operation Sindoor.

Accompanying him were Deputy Inspector General Shiv Kumar Sharma and Senior Superintendent of Police Joginder Singh. Together, they inspected key sites including R S Pura, Kharkola, Octroi Border Outposts, Agra Chak, and Baspur Bangla Border Police Posts.

The visit also included interactions with the BSF personnel stationed along the International Border. DGP Prabhat paid tribute to their sacrifices, lauding their bravery and resilience in maintaining national security against enemy threats.

