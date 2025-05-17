Supreme Court Halts Rapid Deportations of Venezuelans Amid Controversy

The Supreme Court has intervened to stop the expedited deportation of Venezuelans by the Trump administration, relying on an archaic 18th-century law. This decision, featuring a divided bench, emerged from an emergency appeal regarding Venezuelan men labeled as gang members, supposedly qualifying them for quick removal under the Alien Enemies Act of 1798.

By overturning an earlier ruling from a north Texas detention facility, the court's action has prolonged the judicial examination of deportations classified under this law. This procedural safeguard counters the Trump administration's previously noted inclination to bypass due process for undocumented immigrants.

The high court's decision does not bar all deportation methods but emphasizes the need for a fair opportunity to contest removal, underlining the necessity for national security measures to align with constitutional principles. As the case returns to the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, broader implications for immigration policy and legal standards remain at stake.

(With inputs from agencies.)