Daring Escape: New Orleans Jailbreak Sparks Controversy

A daring jailbreak unfolded in New Orleans as ten inmates, some charged with murder, escaped through a hole behind a toilet and scaled a fence using blankets. The absence of the jail guard, who was away getting food, has raised suspicions of internal collusion, authorities say.

Surveillance footage reveals the men sprinting across an interstate, raising alarms over the jail's security deficiencies. Orleans Parish Sheriff Susan Hutson criticized the lack of investment in infrastructure, pointing to defective locks as a key factor in the escape. Two fugitives were quickly recaptured, but most remain elusive.

The jailbreak has drawn sharp criticism from officials, calling it a failure of basic responsibilities. The incident underscores longstanding issues in a facility already under federal scrutiny, once notorious for escapes and violent incidents. Authorities are urging anyone aiding the escapees to cooperate or face charges.

(With inputs from agencies.)