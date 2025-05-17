Delhi Government Takes Charge: Completing Incomplete Tasks with Transparency
The BJP government in Delhi, led by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, is addressing unfinished projects from the previous AAP regime. Projects like water pipeline and development work are prioritized. Gupta also announced the revival of grants for senior citizens associations, halted by the previous government, ensuring transparent completion of tasks.
The BJP government in Delhi, spearheaded by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, is actively working to complete unfinished tasks left by the previous AAP regime, emphasizing that public projects should not face delays.
On Saturday, during an inauguration event for water pipeline works in her Shalimarbagh constituency, Gupta highlighted that the government is addressing liabilities and incomplete development projects, and aims for transparent completion.
Gupta also announced the revival of grants for senior citizens associations, previously halted, and outlined development plans for Shalimarbagh, including laying and repairing water and sewer lines, and fixing roads in the next phase.
