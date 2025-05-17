Left Menu

Bengaluru Drug Bust: African National Arrested with Rs 4 Crore Worth MDMA

An African national was arrested in Bengaluru for allegedly peddling synthetic drugs to students and IT professionals. The Central Crime Branch seized MDMA worth Rs 4 crore from Daniel Arinze Okwosha. Arriving on a business visa, he targeted college students and tech employees alongside an escaped accomplice.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 17-05-2025 10:30 IST | Created: 17-05-2025 10:30 IST
Bengaluru police authorities have made a significant arrest, detaining a 40-year-old African national accused of distributing synthetic drugs to vulnerable college students and IT professionals. This operation led to the seizure of MDMA crystals valued at a staggering Rs 4 crore.

Identified as Daniel Arinze Okwosha, the accused entered India on a business visa in December 2023, residing temporarily in a rented apartment with an accomplice in Soladevanahalli. A police informant's tip-off initiated a raid on Okwosha's residence, resulting in his capture; however, his associate managed to flee, complicating the investigation.

Further inquiries exposed a network through which Okwosha obtained drugs from both interstate collaborators and local suppliers, specifically targeting the youth in education and employment sectors. The police have confiscated 1.48 kg of white and 1.1 kg of brown MDMA crystals, raising concerns over drug proliferation in the city.

(With inputs from agencies.)

