Bengaluru Drug Bust: African National Arrested with Rs 4 Crore Worth MDMA

Bengaluru police authorities have made a significant arrest, detaining a 40-year-old African national accused of distributing synthetic drugs to vulnerable college students and IT professionals. This operation led to the seizure of MDMA crystals valued at a staggering Rs 4 crore.

Identified as Daniel Arinze Okwosha, the accused entered India on a business visa in December 2023, residing temporarily in a rented apartment with an accomplice in Soladevanahalli. A police informant's tip-off initiated a raid on Okwosha's residence, resulting in his capture; however, his associate managed to flee, complicating the investigation.

Further inquiries exposed a network through which Okwosha obtained drugs from both interstate collaborators and local suppliers, specifically targeting the youth in education and employment sectors. The police have confiscated 1.48 kg of white and 1.1 kg of brown MDMA crystals, raising concerns over drug proliferation in the city.

