Suspicious Grenade-Like Object Stirs Panic in Batala

A grenade-like object was discovered near a liquor shop in Batala, Punjab, causing a police response. Authorities cordoned off the area and called a bomb disposal team. CCTV footage is under review to further investigate the suspicious item.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 17-05-2025 12:28 IST | Created: 17-05-2025 12:25 IST
  • India

A mysterious grenade-like object caused alarm when it was discovered outside a liquor shop in Punjab's Batala town on Saturday. Police swiftly reacted by sealing off the vicinity and summoning a bomb disposal squad.

The alarming object, resembling a hand grenade, prompted authorities to intensify security measures. Law enforcement confirmed they were examining CCTV footage to delve deeper into the incident.

Local police, addressing public concerns, assured that a detailed investigation is underway to identify the nature and origin of the suspicious object, raising fears among the residents.

(With inputs from agencies.)

