Suspicious Grenade-Like Object Stirs Panic in Batala

A mysterious grenade-like object caused alarm when it was discovered outside a liquor shop in Punjab's Batala town on Saturday. Police swiftly reacted by sealing off the vicinity and summoning a bomb disposal squad.

The alarming object, resembling a hand grenade, prompted authorities to intensify security measures. Law enforcement confirmed they were examining CCTV footage to delve deeper into the incident.

Local police, addressing public concerns, assured that a detailed investigation is underway to identify the nature and origin of the suspicious object, raising fears among the residents.

