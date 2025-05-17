Suspicious Grenade-Like Object Stirs Panic in Batala
A grenade-like object was discovered near a liquor shop in Batala, Punjab, causing a police response. Authorities cordoned off the area and called a bomb disposal team. CCTV footage is under review to further investigate the suspicious item.
A mysterious grenade-like object caused alarm when it was discovered outside a liquor shop in Punjab's Batala town on Saturday. Police swiftly reacted by sealing off the vicinity and summoning a bomb disposal squad.
The alarming object, resembling a hand grenade, prompted authorities to intensify security measures. Law enforcement confirmed they were examining CCTV footage to delve deeper into the incident.
Local police, addressing public concerns, assured that a detailed investigation is underway to identify the nature and origin of the suspicious object, raising fears among the residents.
