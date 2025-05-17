Left Menu

Iranian Nationals Charged in Major UK Security Breach

Three Iranian men have been charged under the National Security Act following a significant counter-terrorism investigation in the UK. They are accused of assisting a foreign intelligence service. This situation comes amid heightened scrutiny of Iran, which is on the UK’s high-risk foreign influence register.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-05-2025 12:49 IST | Created: 17-05-2025 12:49 IST
Iranian Nationals Charged in Major UK Security Breach
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

British police have charged three Iranian nationals with offenses under the National Security Act as part of a major counter-terrorism investigation, officials announced on Saturday.

The charges come after eight men, including seven Iranians, were apprehended earlier this month in two operations deemed among the most significant of their kind in recent years by the British interior minister. Those charged include Mostafa Sepahvand, Farhad Javadi Manesh, and Shapoor Qalehali Khani Noori, accused of conduct likely aiding a foreign intelligence service between August 14, 2024, and February 16, 2025.

The alleged foreign state involved is Iran, according to the police. Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi expressed his concern over the arrests of Iranian citizens by British authorities. Currently, the British government categorizes Iran in the highest tier of its foreign influence register, mandating Tehran to document any efforts to sway UK political affairs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Carney and Sheinbaum Discuss Strengthening Economies and Trade Relations

Carney and Sheinbaum Discuss Strengthening Economies and Trade Relations

 Canada
2
Meta Challenges FTC in High-Stakes Antitrust Trial

Meta Challenges FTC in High-Stakes Antitrust Trial

 Global
3
Syria and UAE's DP World Forge $800 Million Deal for Tartous Port Terminal

Syria and UAE's DP World Forge $800 Million Deal for Tartous Port Terminal

 Global
4
Comey's Controversial Shell Post Sparks Security Investigation

Comey's Controversial Shell Post Sparks Security Investigation

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New AI model detects credit card fraud with 99% accuracy and zero black box

Healthcare cyberattacks surge: Ransomware behind one in three breached patient records

How Gen Z is using digital platforms to lead climate action?

AI in journalism: Opportunity or obsolescence for the fourth estate?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025