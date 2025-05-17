Iranian Nationals Charged in Major UK Security Breach

British police have charged three Iranian nationals with offenses under the National Security Act as part of a major counter-terrorism investigation, officials announced on Saturday.

The charges come after eight men, including seven Iranians, were apprehended earlier this month in two operations deemed among the most significant of their kind in recent years by the British interior minister. Those charged include Mostafa Sepahvand, Farhad Javadi Manesh, and Shapoor Qalehali Khani Noori, accused of conduct likely aiding a foreign intelligence service between August 14, 2024, and February 16, 2025.

The alleged foreign state involved is Iran, according to the police. Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi expressed his concern over the arrests of Iranian citizens by British authorities. Currently, the British government categorizes Iran in the highest tier of its foreign influence register, mandating Tehran to document any efforts to sway UK political affairs.

