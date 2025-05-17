Left Menu

Woman Duped in Crypto Investment Scam

A 53-year-old woman from Mumbai was allegedly defrauded of Rs 79 lakhs by a Facebook acquaintance. The accused lured her into investing in a cryptocurrency scheme, promising high returns. The scheme unraveled when the woman sought a refund of her capital, leading to a police complaint.

A Mumbai woman has fallen victim to a suspected cryptocurrency scam, losing Rs 79 lakh over the span of four-and-a-half years. Allegedly, the scam was orchestrated by a Facebook 'friend' who convinced her to invest, promising substantial returns.

The accused, identified by police as Zuber Shamshad Khan, is alleged to have spearheaded the ruse from October 2020 to March 2025. The woman reportedly made multiple transactions during this period, expecting lucrative returns from her investments.

The deceit came to light when the victim attempted to recover her funds, only to be met with resistance from Khan. An FIR has been registered against him, yet no arrests have been made as investigations continue.

