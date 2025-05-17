Gang Crackdown: Arrests in Narela Yield Weapons and Intel

In a significant crackdown on organized crime, Delhi Police have apprehended two criminals linked to the notorious Gogi-Jathedi gang in Narela. The arrests were made following a police operation on Saturday.

The suspects, Akshat Khatri and Bijender alias Ganja, were found with a sophisticated pistol and .32 bore live cartridges. Police acted on precise intelligence, intercepting them near Smriti Van.

Further interrogation revealed plans to expand local gang influence. While Bijender has a history of crime, Akshat is a newcomer. Both face charges under the Arms Act as investigations continue to trace the weapon's origins.

(With inputs from agencies.)