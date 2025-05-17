Controversy Erupts Over Derogatory Message on Hotel Display Board

A hotel in Madiwala district of Bengaluru is at the center of a controversy after a derogatory message about Kannada people allegedly appeared on its variable message display board. The incident, which occurred on Friday night, quickly gained attention on social media, prompting police to respond by dismantling the board on Saturday.

Sarah Fathima, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast), reported that a suo-moto case was registered against the hotel owner, who manages Gs Suites. The investigation includes questioning five employees, while efforts are being made to issue notices and inquire all parties connected, despite the owner being abroad.

At the heart of the investigation is how the contentious message emerged on the system. The hotel had previously complained about varying messages to the company responsible for the board. Police are collaborating with the company to gather electronic evidence to uncover the source, amid suspicions of a potential hack.

(With inputs from agencies.)