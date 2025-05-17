Left Menu

Fallen CRPF Officer Honored in Heartfelt Tribute

CRPF officer Maharabam Prabo Singh was killed by lightning during an anti-Maoist operation in Jharkhand. His body was brought back to Manipur for a tribute ceremony. Security Advisor Kuldiep Singh and other officials praised Prabo's service. His remains were then taken to Sekmai for final rites.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Imphal | Updated: 17-05-2025 16:40 IST | Created: 17-05-2025 16:40 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The somber air at the airport was palpable as the body of CRPF officer Maharabam Prabo Singh arrived from Jharkhand. Singh, who tragically lost his life to a lightning strike during an anti-Maoist operation, was honored in Manipur on Saturday afternoon.

Among those paying tribute at the wreath-laying ceremony were Manipur Security Advisor Kuldiep Singh, senior officials, legislators, and family members. It was a moment of solemn remembrance for the dedicated officer.

R. Duidang, CRPF DIG for Manipur and Nagaland Sector, expressed deep sorrow and respect for Prabo's sacrifice. 'He was a serious and focused officer, committed to his duty since 2006. The force will never forget him,' Duidang remarked. Prabo's remains were then moved to Sekmai in Imphal West district for his final rites.

(With inputs from agencies.)

