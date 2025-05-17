Stalemate in Istanbul: Russian Demands and Western Pressure
At recent peace talks in Istanbul, Russia demanded Ukraine withdraw from several regions before agreeing to a ceasefire. The talks resulted in a prisoner exchange agreement but failed to produce significant progress. U.S. and EU leaders, under pressure from former President Trump, urged tougher sanctions on Russia.
Peace talks in Istanbul saw Russia demanding Ukraine withdraw from regions like Donetsk and Luhansk before any ceasefire agreement could be reached. The negotiations led to a prisoner exchange but fell short of achieving substantial progress, leaving Western leaders urging stronger measures against Moscow.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy called for enhanced sanctions following a deadly Russian drone strike on civilians. Former U.S. President Donald Trump pressured both nations to resolve the conflict or risk losing American diplomatic involvement, creating tension among Ukrainian and Western allies.
Despite hosting the talks, Turkey aims to mediate further discussions. The EU and U.S. consider additional sanctions to pressure Russia, while Trump and European leaders struggle with Putin's reluctance to negotiate a ceasefire, complicating efforts for peace.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- peace talks
- Istanbul
- Russia
- Ukraine
- ceasefire
- Trump
- Zelenskiy
- sanctions
- Western leaders
- Moscow
ALSO READ
Federal Judge Halts Trump Administration's Move Against Library Service Agency
Trump's University Visit Sparks Protest and Debate in Alabama
Trump Stirs Controversy with University of Alabama Speech
Trump signs executive order aimed at cutting federal subsidies for PBS and NPR, alleging 'bias,' reports AP.
Trump Sparks Controversy at University of Alabama's Graduation