Mumbai Terror Hoax Alerts Spark Panic at Iconic Sites

Mumbai Police received a threatening email about a bomb at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport and Hotel Taj Mahal Palace. After thorough searches found nothing, the threat was deemed a hoax. Authorities are investigating the sender for criminal intimidation and public mischief under relevant legal sections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 17-05-2025 20:35 IST | Created: 17-05-2025 20:35 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a dramatic turn of events, Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport and the Hotel Taj Mahal Palace were subjects of a bomb threat that turned out to be a hoax, authorities confirmed on Saturday.

The alarming email received at the Airport Police Station claimed several RDX IEDs were planted at these iconic locations, demanding immediate evacuation. However, a comprehensive search revealed no suspicious items.

Police registered a case under various sections, including criminal intimidation and public mischief, as they launch a thorough investigation to identify the perpetrator behind this unsettling hoax.

(With inputs from agencies.)

