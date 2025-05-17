Mumbai Terror Hoax Alerts Spark Panic at Iconic Sites
Mumbai Police received a threatening email about a bomb at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport and Hotel Taj Mahal Palace. After thorough searches found nothing, the threat was deemed a hoax. Authorities are investigating the sender for criminal intimidation and public mischief under relevant legal sections.
- Country:
- India
In a dramatic turn of events, Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport and the Hotel Taj Mahal Palace were subjects of a bomb threat that turned out to be a hoax, authorities confirmed on Saturday.
The alarming email received at the Airport Police Station claimed several RDX IEDs were planted at these iconic locations, demanding immediate evacuation. However, a comprehensive search revealed no suspicious items.
Police registered a case under various sections, including criminal intimidation and public mischief, as they launch a thorough investigation to identify the perpetrator behind this unsettling hoax.
(With inputs from agencies.)
