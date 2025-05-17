Mumbai Terror Hoax Alerts Spark Panic at Iconic Sites

In a dramatic turn of events, Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport and the Hotel Taj Mahal Palace were subjects of a bomb threat that turned out to be a hoax, authorities confirmed on Saturday.

The alarming email received at the Airport Police Station claimed several RDX IEDs were planted at these iconic locations, demanding immediate evacuation. However, a comprehensive search revealed no suspicious items.

Police registered a case under various sections, including criminal intimidation and public mischief, as they launch a thorough investigation to identify the perpetrator behind this unsettling hoax.

(With inputs from agencies.)