Tragic Double Murder Over Land Dispute Rocks Bihar's Gaya

A father and son were tragically fatally shot in Bihar's Gaya district on Saturday, reportedly over a property dispute, according to police.

The victims have been identified as Ashok Singh, aged 65, and his 32-year-old son, Kunal. The incident transpired in Dakhingaon under the Wazirganj police station's jurisdiction.

Preliminary investigations indicate that a land dispute might have triggered the shooting. Authorities have sent the bodies for post-mortem examinations while the police have registered a case, launching a manhunt for the identified suspects.

(With inputs from agencies.)