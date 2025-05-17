Tragic Double Murder Over Land Dispute Rocks Bihar's Gaya
A father-son duo was shot dead over a property dispute in Bihar's Gaya district. The victims, Ashok Singh and his son Kunal, were attacked in Dakhingaon, Wazirganj. Officials suggest a land dispute as the motive. Investigations are ongoing, with the police actively searching for the identified culprits.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Gayajee | Updated: 17-05-2025 20:57 IST | Created: 17-05-2025 20:57 IST
Country: India
- India
A father and son were tragically fatally shot in Bihar's Gaya district on Saturday, reportedly over a property dispute, according to police.
The victims have been identified as Ashok Singh, aged 65, and his 32-year-old son, Kunal. The incident transpired in Dakhingaon under the Wazirganj police station's jurisdiction.
Preliminary investigations indicate that a land dispute might have triggered the shooting. Authorities have sent the bodies for post-mortem examinations while the police have registered a case, launching a manhunt for the identified suspects.
(With inputs from agencies.)
