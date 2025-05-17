Left Menu

Controversial Auction of Sri Lanka's Presidential Luxury Fleet Sparks Political Tensions

Sri Lanka's government auctioned luxury vehicles from ex-presidents' fleet to cut costs, recovering Rs 200 million. Opposition insists sales prices were below market value, calling it a loss to the state. The government refutes these claims, accusing the opposition of misinformation to discredit the leadership.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Colombo | Updated: 17-05-2025 21:00 IST | Created: 17-05-2025 21:00 IST
Controversial Auction of Sri Lanka's Presidential Luxury Fleet Sparks Political Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Sri Lanka

In a controversial move, the Sri Lankan government auctioned a collection of luxury vehicles from the fleet of former presidents, sparking intense debate. The auction, which included high-end brands like BMW, Ford, Land Rover, Mitsubishi, and Porsche, concluded its second phase by selling 17 out of 26 vehicles listed.

The National People's Power government, elected last November, initiated this sale of vehicles used by former president Ranil Wickremesinghe's advisors and personal staff as part of a strategy to curb governmental extravagance and save taxpayer money. While the government reports a recovery of Rs 200 million from the auction, the opposition alleges the vehicles sold were undervalued, leading to a significant financial loss for the state.

Opposition legislator Dayasiri Jayasekera criticized the auction process, claiming it was manipulated like a tender underhand, and announced plans to lodge a complaint with the bribery and corruption commission. Despite the opposition's claims, the government maintains that the auction was transparent and well above governmental valuations for most vehicles, accusing rivals of disinformation to undermine the leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Carney and Sheinbaum Discuss Strengthening Economies and Trade Relations

Carney and Sheinbaum Discuss Strengthening Economies and Trade Relations

 Canada
2
Meta Challenges FTC in High-Stakes Antitrust Trial

Meta Challenges FTC in High-Stakes Antitrust Trial

 Global
3
Syria and UAE's DP World Forge $800 Million Deal for Tartous Port Terminal

Syria and UAE's DP World Forge $800 Million Deal for Tartous Port Terminal

 Global
4
Comey's Controversial Shell Post Sparks Security Investigation

Comey's Controversial Shell Post Sparks Security Investigation

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New AI model detects credit card fraud with 99% accuracy and zero black box

Healthcare cyberattacks surge: Ransomware behind one in three breached patient records

How Gen Z is using digital platforms to lead climate action?

AI in journalism: Opportunity or obsolescence for the fourth estate?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025