Heroic Constable Loses Life Saving Woman from Canal
A traffic police constable, Ankit Tomar, died after bravely jumping into the Hindon Canal to save a woman attempting suicide. While the woman survived, Tomar became stuck in the muddy canal bed and was later pronounced dead at the hospital. The incident highlights the valiant sacrifices of law enforcement officers.
On a tragic Saturday, traffic police constable Ankit Tomar lost his life in a valiant attempt to save a woman from drowning in the Hindon Canal. The young officer, was officially pronounced dead at the hospital following a courageous rescue mission.
The sequence of events began when 23-year-old Aarti attempted suicide by jumping into the canal amidst personal disputes. Traffic Sub-Inspector Dharmendra and Constable Tomar, present at the nearby location, sprang into action, aided by several passersby, to save her.
While the rescue efforts successfully brought Aarti to safety, Constable Tomar got ensnared in the canal's treacherous muddy terrain, unable to extricate himself. Emergency responders managed to free him, but sadly, he succumbed en route to medical care, underscoring the extreme risks officers face in their line of duty.
