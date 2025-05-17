Left Menu

Heroic Constable Loses Life Saving Woman from Canal

A traffic police constable, Ankit Tomar, died after bravely jumping into the Hindon Canal to save a woman attempting suicide. While the woman survived, Tomar became stuck in the muddy canal bed and was later pronounced dead at the hospital. The incident highlights the valiant sacrifices of law enforcement officers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ghaziabad | Updated: 17-05-2025 22:13 IST | Created: 17-05-2025 22:13 IST
Heroic Constable Loses Life Saving Woman from Canal
  • Country:
  • India

On a tragic Saturday, traffic police constable Ankit Tomar lost his life in a valiant attempt to save a woman from drowning in the Hindon Canal. The young officer, was officially pronounced dead at the hospital following a courageous rescue mission.

The sequence of events began when 23-year-old Aarti attempted suicide by jumping into the canal amidst personal disputes. Traffic Sub-Inspector Dharmendra and Constable Tomar, present at the nearby location, sprang into action, aided by several passersby, to save her.

While the rescue efforts successfully brought Aarti to safety, Constable Tomar got ensnared in the canal's treacherous muddy terrain, unable to extricate himself. Emergency responders managed to free him, but sadly, he succumbed en route to medical care, underscoring the extreme risks officers face in their line of duty.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Carney and Sheinbaum Discuss Strengthening Economies and Trade Relations

Carney and Sheinbaum Discuss Strengthening Economies and Trade Relations

 Canada
2
Meta Challenges FTC in High-Stakes Antitrust Trial

Meta Challenges FTC in High-Stakes Antitrust Trial

 Global
3
Syria and UAE's DP World Forge $800 Million Deal for Tartous Port Terminal

Syria and UAE's DP World Forge $800 Million Deal for Tartous Port Terminal

 Global
4
Comey's Controversial Shell Post Sparks Security Investigation

Comey's Controversial Shell Post Sparks Security Investigation

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New AI model detects credit card fraud with 99% accuracy and zero black box

Healthcare cyberattacks surge: Ransomware behind one in three breached patient records

How Gen Z is using digital platforms to lead climate action?

AI in journalism: Opportunity or obsolescence for the fourth estate?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025