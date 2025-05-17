Accelerating Local Development: Delhi's New District Leadership

In a significant move to expedite local developmental projects, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has appointed members of the legislative assembly as chairpersons for 11 district development committees across the city.

According to an announcement from the General Administration Department, eight MLAs from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and three from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) have been appointed. The appointees include Kulwant Rana for North West Delhi, Ajay Mahawar for North East, and several others from both parties.

The district committees aim to promote decentralised decision-making, engaging community members and local officials in planning, executing, and monitoring public development projects, ensuring government accountability and responsiveness to citizen needs.

(With inputs from agencies.)