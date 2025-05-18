Three Charged in UK over Iran-Linked Security Violations

Three Iranian nationals appeared in a London court on Saturday, accused of violating the National Security Act. The charges relate to alleged conduct intended to support a foreign intelligence service—specifically, Iran—between August 2024 and February 2025.

Interior Minister Yvette Cooper stated Britain would take additional steps to address state threats, emphasizing that Iran must be held accountable. The charges emerged following two significant counter-terrorism operations in May, where police arrested several men, primarily Iranians.

The accused men were reportedly targeting journalists associated with Iran International, a broadcaster critical of Tehran. Amid mounting political concerns over immigration, the men had arrived through irregular means, including small boats across the Channel, drawing attention to Britain's ongoing immigration debate.

(With inputs from agencies.)