Three Charged in UK over Iran-Linked Security Violations
Three Iranian men face charges under the UK's National Security Act for allegedly collaborating with Iranian intelligence. The case underlines growing concerns over state-backed threats, with Britain vowing stricter security measures. The men were accused of plotting violence and targeting Tehran-critical journalists in London.
Three Iranian nationals appeared in a London court on Saturday, accused of violating the National Security Act. The charges relate to alleged conduct intended to support a foreign intelligence service—specifically, Iran—between August 2024 and February 2025.
Interior Minister Yvette Cooper stated Britain would take additional steps to address state threats, emphasizing that Iran must be held accountable. The charges emerged following two significant counter-terrorism operations in May, where police arrested several men, primarily Iranians.
The accused men were reportedly targeting journalists associated with Iran International, a broadcaster critical of Tehran. Amid mounting political concerns over immigration, the men had arrived through irregular means, including small boats across the Channel, drawing attention to Britain's ongoing immigration debate.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Record-Breaking London Marathon: Over 1.1 Million Applications for 2026
Counterterrorism Arrests Spotlight Iranian Plot in London
UK Counter-Terrorism Police Arrest Eight Iranians in Fast-Moving Investigations
Iranian Nationals Arrested in Britain's Counter-Terrorism Sweep
UK police arrest several Iranian men over alleged plot to attack site in London, reports AP.