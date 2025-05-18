Left Menu

Three Charged in UK over Iran-Linked Security Violations

Three Iranian men face charges under the UK's National Security Act for allegedly collaborating with Iranian intelligence. The case underlines growing concerns over state-backed threats, with Britain vowing stricter security measures. The men were accused of plotting violence and targeting Tehran-critical journalists in London.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-05-2025 01:25 IST | Created: 18-05-2025 01:25 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Three Iranian nationals appeared in a London court on Saturday, accused of violating the National Security Act. The charges relate to alleged conduct intended to support a foreign intelligence service—specifically, Iran—between August 2024 and February 2025.

Interior Minister Yvette Cooper stated Britain would take additional steps to address state threats, emphasizing that Iran must be held accountable. The charges emerged following two significant counter-terrorism operations in May, where police arrested several men, primarily Iranians.

The accused men were reportedly targeting journalists associated with Iran International, a broadcaster critical of Tehran. Amid mounting political concerns over immigration, the men had arrived through irregular means, including small boats across the Channel, drawing attention to Britain's ongoing immigration debate.

(With inputs from agencies.)

