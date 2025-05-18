Explosive Incident Rocks Palm Springs Fertility Clinic
An explosion near a fertility clinic in Palm Springs, California, prompted investigations into a possible car explosion, leaving at least one dead. Authorities have not determined a motive. The incident caused damage to the clinic but spared critical areas. FBI and ATF are investigating.
On Saturday, an explosion rattled the tranquil neighborhood of Palm Springs, California, damaging a fertility clinic and prompting an urgent response from police and firefighters. The incident is under investigation as a potential car explosion, with at least one fatality reported.
Local authorities requested that residents avoid the area. The FBI and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are actively involved in the investigation to determine the cause. While the blast damaged the clinic's office space, crucial areas were left unscathed, according to Dr. Maher Abdallah.
Nima Tabrizi, a nearby dispensary visitor, recounted the powerful impact, which was likened to a bomb explosion. Palm Springs, a city known for its luxury and heritage, witnessed a rare disruption, drawing attention from both local and federal authorities.
(With inputs from agencies.)
