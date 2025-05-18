Tragedy in Palm Springs: Deadly Explosion Rocks Fertility Clinic

A suspected act of terrorism in the affluent city of Palm Springs led to a fatal explosion at a fertility clinic, with one person dead and four others injured, according to the FBI. The intention behind the act remains under investigation.

Authorities, including bomb technicians, responded swiftly to the scene, joining local police and investigators from federal agencies like the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives. The FBI has yet to confirm the identity of the deceased, but it is believed that the person might have been responsible for setting off the explosion.

The explosion, which occurred at 11 a.m., caused severe damage to the clinic's office space while sparing critical areas like the IVF lab. Local businesses and residents, stunned by the event, recounted the dramatic impact as the investigation continues.

(With inputs from agencies.)