Escalation in Kyiv: Overnight Drone Attack Claims Life Amid Peace Talks

A severe overnight drone attack resulted in a fatality and injuries in Ukraine's capital region. Despite recent peace discussions, tensions continue to escalate. Ukrainian authorities report at least three injuries, including a child, during heightened air raids over Kyiv. The attack follows failed ceasefire talks between Russia and Ukraine.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-05-2025 09:24 IST | Created: 18-05-2025 09:24 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

An overnight Russian drone attack in the Kyiv region claimed the life of a woman and injured several others, including a child, according to Ukrainian officials early Sunday. The assault marks an intensification of hostilities following peace talks held on Friday.

Mykola Kalashnik, governor of Kyiv region, confirmed the fatality on the Telegram messaging app, noting the attack's location in the Obukhiv district. As tensions remain high, the capital experienced prolonged air raid alerts. Ukraine's military reported multiple engagements with air defense systems responding to incoming threats.

The recent Russia-Ukraine dialogues, the first in three years, failed to establish a ceasefire, despite both nations agreeing to exchange 1,000 prisoners of war. The attack comes amid allegations of civilian targeting, although both sides refute these claims.

(With inputs from agencies.)

