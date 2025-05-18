Arrests Over Anti-India Social Media Posts in Meghalaya

In the North Garo Hills district of Meghalaya, authorities have detained two individuals alleged to have spread anti-India rhetoric online, official sources revealed on Sunday.

The arrests were made at the individuals' residences in different villages within the Bajengdoba police station jurisdiction. They had reportedly uploaded a Facebook video expressing opposition to India, while endorsing Pakistan, in the Garo language.

A senior police officer confirmed that an FIR was filed by the district administration on May 15, leading to the registration of a case and subsequent arrests. This follows a recent arrest in East Khasi Hills involving hate content posted after a terrorist attack in Pahalgam.

(With inputs from agencies.)