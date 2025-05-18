Left Menu

Russia's Largest Drone Strike Hits Ukraine Amidst Peace Negotiations

The largest Russian drone attack since the 2022 full-scale invasion killed a woman in Kyiv and injured three others. Moscow launched 273 drones amidst failed ceasefire talks. U.S. President Trump plans discussions with Russian and Ukrainian leaders. Russia and Ukraine agreed to exchange 1,000 prisoners each.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-05-2025 11:57 IST | Created: 18-05-2025 11:57 IST
Russia's Largest Drone Strike Hits Ukraine Amidst Peace Negotiations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant escalation of hostilities, Russia launched its largest drone attack on Ukraine since the onset of the full-scale war in 2022, resulting in the death of a 28-year-old woman and injuries to at least three others in the Kyiv region. This comes on the heels of peace talks that have yet again failed to broker a ceasefire.

According to Ukrainian authorities, 273 Russian drones targeted central Kyiv and other eastern regions, marking an intensified Russian effort following Friday's diplomatic engagements. The talks, the first in three years, resulted in an agreement to exchange 1,000 prisoners on each side, but no ceasefire was reached.

U.S. President Donald Trump intends to speak with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy regarding the ongoing conflict. Meanwhile, air defense units in Kyiv were engaged in multiple attempts to repel the drone attacks, with 88 drones successfully destroyed overnight.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Panama's Prolonged Protests: Sovereignty and Social Security at Stake

Panama's Prolonged Protests: Sovereignty and Social Security at Stake

 Global
2
Trump Administration Permits Controversial Gun Device Sales

Trump Administration Permits Controversial Gun Device Sales

 Global
3
Microsoft's Role in Israeli Military Operations Revealed Amid Controversy

Microsoft's Role in Israeli Military Operations Revealed Amid Controversy

 United States
4
Jury Dismissed Amidst Laughter Allegations in Canadian Hockey Assault Trial

Jury Dismissed Amidst Laughter Allegations in Canadian Hockey Assault Trial

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New AI model detects credit card fraud with 99% accuracy and zero black box

Healthcare cyberattacks surge: Ransomware behind one in three breached patient records

How Gen Z is using digital platforms to lead climate action?

AI in journalism: Opportunity or obsolescence for the fourth estate?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025