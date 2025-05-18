Russia's Largest Drone Strike Hits Ukraine Amidst Peace Negotiations

In a significant escalation of hostilities, Russia launched its largest drone attack on Ukraine since the onset of the full-scale war in 2022, resulting in the death of a 28-year-old woman and injuries to at least three others in the Kyiv region. This comes on the heels of peace talks that have yet again failed to broker a ceasefire.

According to Ukrainian authorities, 273 Russian drones targeted central Kyiv and other eastern regions, marking an intensified Russian effort following Friday's diplomatic engagements. The talks, the first in three years, resulted in an agreement to exchange 1,000 prisoners on each side, but no ceasefire was reached.

U.S. President Donald Trump intends to speak with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy regarding the ongoing conflict. Meanwhile, air defense units in Kyiv were engaged in multiple attempts to repel the drone attacks, with 88 drones successfully destroyed overnight.

(With inputs from agencies.)