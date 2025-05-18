Syria to Establish Justice Commissions for War Crimes and Missing Persons
Syria is setting up commissions to investigate crimes during Assad's regime, locate missing persons, and compensate victims. The move follows the ousting of Bashar al-Assad. The commissions will focus on exposing violations, holding perpetrators accountable, and seeking national reconciliation. Trials for implicated individuals, such as former Major General Ibrahim Huwaija, are planned.
- Country:
- Syria
Syria is taking a significant step toward justice by establishing commissions aimed at investigating crimes committed during the Assad family's rule, locating missing persons, and compensating victims. This initiative comes after the ousting of former leader Bashar al-Assad by Islamist rebels last year.
The National Transitional Justice Commission's mandate includes exposing violations and coordinating with authorities to hold responsible parties accountable. However, its scope concerning other parties involved in the Syrian war remains unclear. The commission will also pursue physical and moral reparations and national reconciliation.
Interim President Ahmed al-Sharaa announced the creation of a National Commission for Missing Persons, backed by the UN. The commission aims to document cases, establish a national database, and offer humanitarian and legal support to families of the missing.
(With inputs from agencies.)
