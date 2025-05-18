Left Menu

Syria to Establish Justice Commissions for War Crimes and Missing Persons

Syria is setting up commissions to investigate crimes during Assad's regime, locate missing persons, and compensate victims. The move follows the ousting of Bashar al-Assad. The commissions will focus on exposing violations, holding perpetrators accountable, and seeking national reconciliation. Trials for implicated individuals, such as former Major General Ibrahim Huwaija, are planned.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Damascus | Updated: 18-05-2025 13:10 IST | Created: 18-05-2025 13:10 IST
Syria to Establish Justice Commissions for War Crimes and Missing Persons
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Syria

Syria is taking a significant step toward justice by establishing commissions aimed at investigating crimes committed during the Assad family's rule, locating missing persons, and compensating victims. This initiative comes after the ousting of former leader Bashar al-Assad by Islamist rebels last year.

The National Transitional Justice Commission's mandate includes exposing violations and coordinating with authorities to hold responsible parties accountable. However, its scope concerning other parties involved in the Syrian war remains unclear. The commission will also pursue physical and moral reparations and national reconciliation.

Interim President Ahmed al-Sharaa announced the creation of a National Commission for Missing Persons, backed by the UN. The commission aims to document cases, establish a national database, and offer humanitarian and legal support to families of the missing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Panama's Prolonged Protests: Sovereignty and Social Security at Stake

Panama's Prolonged Protests: Sovereignty and Social Security at Stake

 Global
2
Trump Administration Permits Controversial Gun Device Sales

Trump Administration Permits Controversial Gun Device Sales

 Global
3
Microsoft's Role in Israeli Military Operations Revealed Amid Controversy

Microsoft's Role in Israeli Military Operations Revealed Amid Controversy

 United States
4
Jury Dismissed Amidst Laughter Allegations in Canadian Hockey Assault Trial

Jury Dismissed Amidst Laughter Allegations in Canadian Hockey Assault Trial

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Custom Diet Tips from AI: Fuzzy Variables Enhance Clarity and Nutritional Precision

Guiding Access and Control: WHO’s 2025 Blueprint for Controlled Medicines Policy

Embedded Tax and Trade Bias: Why VAT Exemptions Fail to Meet Equity Objectives

Balancing AI and Rigor: How LLMs Are Reshaping Evaluation Practices at Global Scale

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025