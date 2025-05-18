Syria to Establish Justice Commissions for War Crimes and Missing Persons

Syria is taking a significant step toward justice by establishing commissions aimed at investigating crimes committed during the Assad family's rule, locating missing persons, and compensating victims. This initiative comes after the ousting of former leader Bashar al-Assad by Islamist rebels last year.

The National Transitional Justice Commission's mandate includes exposing violations and coordinating with authorities to hold responsible parties accountable. However, its scope concerning other parties involved in the Syrian war remains unclear. The commission will also pursue physical and moral reparations and national reconciliation.

Interim President Ahmed al-Sharaa announced the creation of a National Commission for Missing Persons, backed by the UN. The commission aims to document cases, establish a national database, and offer humanitarian and legal support to families of the missing.

