Shooting Incident in Colombo Heightens Tensions Amid Rising Gang Wars

Sri Lankan authorities are investigating a shooting that targeted a vehicle belonging to a former aide of ex-president Ranil Wickremesinghe. The incident occurred in the Colombo suburb of Narahenpita on Saturday night.

Thusitha Hallloluwa, Wickremesinghe's former Director General of Public Relations, was in the car with his lawyer and another person when two motorcyclists obstructed the vehicle's path and opened fire. The assailants assaulted the occupants before fleeing, making off with a confidential file.

The police confirmed that no injuries were reported, though the vehicle sustained damage. Halloluwa had recently been questioned by the CID regarding a defamatory statement against President Anura Kumara Dissanayake. Rising firearm-related incidents attributed to gang warfare have been of increasing concern in Sri Lanka, with over 40 incidents reported since the beginning of the year.

(With inputs from agencies.)