Stalin Rallies Non-BJP States Against Presidential Supreme Court Reference
M K Stalin, Tamil Nadu's Chief Minister, urges non-BJP states to oppose the Presidential request for Supreme Court reference on bill deadlines for President and Governor. Stalin argues it undermines a landmark Supreme Court decision on state powers and calls for a united legal strategy to protect constitutional provisions.
Tamil Nadu's Chief Minister M K Stalin has made a fervent appeal to his counterparts in eight states, including West Bengal, urging them to oppose the Presidential reference to the Supreme Court regarding the deadlines for the President and Governor on legislation assent.
Stalin, who leads Tamil Nadu's ruling DMK party, accused the BJP government of harboring 'sinister intent' by pushing for the Supreme Court's advisory jurisdiction, despite a previous authoritative judgement on the matter. He emphasized the need for a cohesive legal approach to defend the Constitution's foundation.
The current BJP-led central government is accused of using governors to delay or obstruct legislation in opposition-ruled states, leveraging constitutional ambiguities. The recent Presidential move challenges the Supreme Court's landmark ruling in the Tamil Nadu governor case, alarming several state leaders.
