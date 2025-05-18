World News Snapshot: Crises, Clashes, and Ceasefires

Amid escalating tensions, Israeli airstrikes claimed over 100 lives in Gaza, intensifying as mediators pushed for a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas. The strikes pave the way for potential ground offensives, heightening the humanitarian crisis.

Syria announced transitional justice and missing persons commissions to address war crimes and plight of those unaccounted for, amid its devastating civil war - a move crucial for reconciliation and accountability efforts.

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz engaged European leaders to orchestrate talks with Donald Trump ahead of his call with Vladimir Putin, underscoring the diplomatic ballet amid shifting geopolitical alliances.

(With inputs from agencies.)