Delhi's Chain Snatchers Nabbed: A Breakthrough in Street Crime Control

In a significant breakthrough for local law enforcement, two alleged chain snatchers were apprehended in the Ghazipur area of East Delhi. The arrests were made amidst increased patrolling efforts aimed at curbing a spate of chain snatching incidents plaguing the district.

Police identified the suspects as 21-year-old Arman, also known as Biji, and 25-year-old Sahbaz, or Sukha. They were caught in the Paper Market area, carrying country-made firearms, which highlights the severe nature of the street crime they are involved in.

The operation unfolded during a routine patrol on May 17, when Arman was intercepted. A subsequent investigation and questioning led authorities to apprehend Sahbaz. Both were found in possession of illegal firearms and live cartridges, raising concerns over the proliferation of such weapons in grassroots crime.

(With inputs from agencies.)