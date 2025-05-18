Left Menu

Crackdown on Sand Mining in Latur: Equipment Seized in Major Raid

Authorities in Maharashtra's Latur district seized equipment worth over Rs 60 lakh linked to illegal sand mining. Acting on a tip, officials raided a site in Shirur-Anantpal, seizing sand, a boat, a suction pump, an excavator, and more. Eight individuals have been identified, with a case registered.

Updated: 18-05-2025 20:22 IST
In a significant crackdown on illegal sand mining, authorities in Maharashtra's Latur district have confiscated equipment valued at more than Rs 60 lakh. The operation followed a tip-off about unauthorized sand excavation at Manjara's bed near Halki village in Shirur-Anantpal tehsil.

During the raid on Saturday evening, police seized approximately 20 brass of sand, alongside a boat, one suction pump, an excavator, and a tipper truck. The total worth of the confiscated items is estimated at Rs 60.8 lakh.

Assistant Superintendent of Police B Chandrakant Reddy led the operation, and a case has been filed against eight known individuals, with several others unidentified.

(With inputs from agencies.)

