Crackdown on Sand Mining in Latur: Equipment Seized in Major Raid
Authorities in Maharashtra's Latur district seized equipment worth over Rs 60 lakh linked to illegal sand mining. Acting on a tip, officials raided a site in Shirur-Anantpal, seizing sand, a boat, a suction pump, an excavator, and more. Eight individuals have been identified, with a case registered.
In a significant crackdown on illegal sand mining, authorities in Maharashtra's Latur district have confiscated equipment valued at more than Rs 60 lakh. The operation followed a tip-off about unauthorized sand excavation at Manjara's bed near Halki village in Shirur-Anantpal tehsil.
During the raid on Saturday evening, police seized approximately 20 brass of sand, alongside a boat, one suction pump, an excavator, and a tipper truck. The total worth of the confiscated items is estimated at Rs 60.8 lakh.
Assistant Superintendent of Police B Chandrakant Reddy led the operation, and a case has been filed against eight known individuals, with several others unidentified.
(With inputs from agencies.)
