Tragic Incident at Border: Soldier's Sudden Loss
A 28-year-old soldier from Telangana reportedly died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound at a Border Outpost in Samba district, Jammu and Kashmir. Initial investigations point to suicide, but the motive remains unclear. Police are conducting inquest proceedings to uncover further details of the incident.
A 28-year-old soldier tragically lost his life in Samba district, Jammu and Kashmir, due to a bullet injury from his service rifle, sources confirmed.
The Telangana native was on sentry duty at Border Outpost Saroj when the firearm discharged, resulting in his death on the spot.
Preliminary investigations by officials suggest the incident may have been suicide, but the reasons remain undetermined pending further police inquiries.
