Explosive Find: Security Forces Discover Massive Naxal Ammunition Stockpile in Jharkhand

Security forces in Jharkhand have uncovered a massive stockpile of explosives during a routine search operation in West Singhbhum district. The operation, conducted near Rutaguttu village under the Tonto police station area, yielded a significant haul linked to Naxal activities.

Among the material seized were five improvised explosive devices (IEDs), two detonators, 18 gelatin sticks, and several kilograms of ammonium nitrate fuel oil, according to Superintendent of Police Ashutosh Shekhar. Additional items recovered included pressure cookers, a tiffin box, and steel containers, all intended for creating explosive devices.

The bomb disposal squad promptly defused the IEDs on-site, neutralizing the immediate threat to public safety and further underscoring the ongoing security challenges posed by Naxal groups operating in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)