Left Menu

Explosive Find: Security Forces Discover Massive Naxal Ammunition Stockpile in Jharkhand

Security forces discovered a significant cache of explosives, including five IEDs, in Jharkhand’s West Singhbhum district during a search operation. The operation uncovered a Naxal dump near Rutaguttu village, leading to the seizure of various explosive materials. All IEDs were safely defused by the bomb disposal squad.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chaibasa | Updated: 18-05-2025 20:53 IST | Created: 18-05-2025 20:53 IST
Explosive Find: Security Forces Discover Massive Naxal Ammunition Stockpile in Jharkhand
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Security forces in Jharkhand have uncovered a massive stockpile of explosives during a routine search operation in West Singhbhum district. The operation, conducted near Rutaguttu village under the Tonto police station area, yielded a significant haul linked to Naxal activities.

Among the material seized were five improvised explosive devices (IEDs), two detonators, 18 gelatin sticks, and several kilograms of ammonium nitrate fuel oil, according to Superintendent of Police Ashutosh Shekhar. Additional items recovered included pressure cookers, a tiffin box, and steel containers, all intended for creating explosive devices.

The bomb disposal squad promptly defused the IEDs on-site, neutralizing the immediate threat to public safety and further underscoring the ongoing security challenges posed by Naxal groups operating in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Panama's Prolonged Protests: Sovereignty and Social Security at Stake

Panama's Prolonged Protests: Sovereignty and Social Security at Stake

 Global
2
Trump Administration Permits Controversial Gun Device Sales

Trump Administration Permits Controversial Gun Device Sales

 Global
3
Microsoft's Role in Israeli Military Operations Revealed Amid Controversy

Microsoft's Role in Israeli Military Operations Revealed Amid Controversy

 United States
4
Jury Dismissed Amidst Laughter Allegations in Canadian Hockey Assault Trial

Jury Dismissed Amidst Laughter Allegations in Canadian Hockey Assault Trial

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Custom Diet Tips from AI: Fuzzy Variables Enhance Clarity and Nutritional Precision

Guiding Access and Control: WHO’s 2025 Blueprint for Controlled Medicines Policy

Embedded Tax and Trade Bias: Why VAT Exemptions Fail to Meet Equity Objectives

Balancing AI and Rigor: How LLMs Are Reshaping Evaluation Practices at Global Scale

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025