Punjab Police Crack Down on International Heroin Cartel

In a significant breakthrough, Punjab Police have dismantled an international narco-trafficking cartel, arresting three individuals and recovering 10.2 kg of heroin from them. The crackdown is seen as a major victory in the ongoing battle against drug trafficking in the region.

Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav identified the accused as Akashdeep Singh and Akash alias Mota from Cheema Kalan, and Sandeep Singh from Kotli Vasawa Singh, all based in Tarn Taran. Investigations revealed a six-year communication with Pakistani smugglers, who reportedly used drones to transport heroin across the border.

Amritsar Commissioner of Police Gurpreet Singh Bhullar confirmed the arrest of the operatives near Gurudwara Bohri Sahib road, leading to the capture of their accomplice, Sandeep, with substantial heroin. The police remain vigilant, anticipating more arrests and uncovering additional links within the cartel's network.

(With inputs from agencies.)