Left Menu

Punjab Police Crack Down on International Heroin Cartel

Punjab Police have dismantled an international drug trafficking cartel, arresting three operatives and seizing 10.2 kg of heroin. The arrested individuals were linked with Pakistani smugglers, utilizing drones for cross-border drug delivery. Further investigations aim to unearth the cartel's network and additional members.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 18-05-2025 20:54 IST | Created: 18-05-2025 20:54 IST
Punjab Police Crack Down on International Heroin Cartel
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant breakthrough, Punjab Police have dismantled an international narco-trafficking cartel, arresting three individuals and recovering 10.2 kg of heroin from them. The crackdown is seen as a major victory in the ongoing battle against drug trafficking in the region.

Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav identified the accused as Akashdeep Singh and Akash alias Mota from Cheema Kalan, and Sandeep Singh from Kotli Vasawa Singh, all based in Tarn Taran. Investigations revealed a six-year communication with Pakistani smugglers, who reportedly used drones to transport heroin across the border.

Amritsar Commissioner of Police Gurpreet Singh Bhullar confirmed the arrest of the operatives near Gurudwara Bohri Sahib road, leading to the capture of their accomplice, Sandeep, with substantial heroin. The police remain vigilant, anticipating more arrests and uncovering additional links within the cartel's network.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Panama's Prolonged Protests: Sovereignty and Social Security at Stake

Panama's Prolonged Protests: Sovereignty and Social Security at Stake

 Global
2
Trump Administration Permits Controversial Gun Device Sales

Trump Administration Permits Controversial Gun Device Sales

 Global
3
Microsoft's Role in Israeli Military Operations Revealed Amid Controversy

Microsoft's Role in Israeli Military Operations Revealed Amid Controversy

 United States
4
Jury Dismissed Amidst Laughter Allegations in Canadian Hockey Assault Trial

Jury Dismissed Amidst Laughter Allegations in Canadian Hockey Assault Trial

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Custom Diet Tips from AI: Fuzzy Variables Enhance Clarity and Nutritional Precision

Guiding Access and Control: WHO’s 2025 Blueprint for Controlled Medicines Policy

Embedded Tax and Trade Bias: Why VAT Exemptions Fail to Meet Equity Objectives

Balancing AI and Rigor: How LLMs Are Reshaping Evaluation Practices at Global Scale

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025