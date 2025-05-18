Punjab Police Crack Down on International Heroin Cartel
Punjab Police have dismantled an international drug trafficking cartel, arresting three operatives and seizing 10.2 kg of heroin. The arrested individuals were linked with Pakistani smugglers, utilizing drones for cross-border drug delivery. Further investigations aim to unearth the cartel's network and additional members.
In a significant breakthrough, Punjab Police have dismantled an international narco-trafficking cartel, arresting three individuals and recovering 10.2 kg of heroin from them. The crackdown is seen as a major victory in the ongoing battle against drug trafficking in the region.
Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav identified the accused as Akashdeep Singh and Akash alias Mota from Cheema Kalan, and Sandeep Singh from Kotli Vasawa Singh, all based in Tarn Taran. Investigations revealed a six-year communication with Pakistani smugglers, who reportedly used drones to transport heroin across the border.
Amritsar Commissioner of Police Gurpreet Singh Bhullar confirmed the arrest of the operatives near Gurudwara Bohri Sahib road, leading to the capture of their accomplice, Sandeep, with substantial heroin. The police remain vigilant, anticipating more arrests and uncovering additional links within the cartel's network.
