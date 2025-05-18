Left Menu

Heist Foiled: Six Arrested in Ramgarh

In Jharkhand's Ramgarh district, police arrested six individuals involved in a heist. The suspects, originating from Kuju, were nabbed with stolen gold and silver jewelry. The theft, which took place on May 5 in Barkakana, involved jewelry valued at Rs 15 lakh, according to the Superintendent of Police.

In a significant bust, police in Jharkhand's Ramgarh district arrested six individuals suspected of orchestrating a high-profile heist. The suspects hail from the locality of Kuju, as confirmed by the Superintendent of Police Ajay Kumar.

The arrest followed the recovery of gold and silver jewelry, which had been stolen. The valuables, comprising primarily of exquisite jewelry pieces, were traced back to an incident where the gang reportedly invaded a residence in Barkakana.

According to the police, the robbers made away with jewelry valued at approximately Rs 15 lakh during the daring crime on May 5. The successful operation culminated in the retrieval of the stolen items, providing a sigh of relief to the affected family as well as restoring a sense of security in the community.

