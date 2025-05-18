Left Menu

NIA Expands Operations with New Bhubaneswar Office

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) is set to open a new office in Bhubaneswar, aiming to cover the entire region of Odisha. To lead the operations, a Superintendent of Police rank officer will be in-charge. The office will investigate scheduled offences under the NIA Act, 2008.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 18-05-2025 21:20 IST | Created: 18-05-2025 21:20 IST
NIA Expands Operations with New Bhubaneswar Office
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) is expanding its reach with a new office in Bhubaneswar, as per an official notification released on Monday.

Set to oversee the entire Odisha region, the Bhubaneswar office will be managed by a Superintendent of Police (SP) rank officer, ensuring efficient operations at the newly established NIA police station.

Housed in the regional telecom training center of BSNL, the NIA station will conduct investigations of scheduled offences as stipulated under the National Investigation Agency Act of 2008.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Panama's Prolonged Protests: Sovereignty and Social Security at Stake

Panama's Prolonged Protests: Sovereignty and Social Security at Stake

 Global
2
Trump Administration Permits Controversial Gun Device Sales

Trump Administration Permits Controversial Gun Device Sales

 Global
3
Microsoft's Role in Israeli Military Operations Revealed Amid Controversy

Microsoft's Role in Israeli Military Operations Revealed Amid Controversy

 United States
4
Jury Dismissed Amidst Laughter Allegations in Canadian Hockey Assault Trial

Jury Dismissed Amidst Laughter Allegations in Canadian Hockey Assault Trial

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Custom Diet Tips from AI: Fuzzy Variables Enhance Clarity and Nutritional Precision

Guiding Access and Control: WHO’s 2025 Blueprint for Controlled Medicines Policy

Embedded Tax and Trade Bias: Why VAT Exemptions Fail to Meet Equity Objectives

Balancing AI and Rigor: How LLMs Are Reshaping Evaluation Practices at Global Scale

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025