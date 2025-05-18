NIA Expands Operations with New Bhubaneswar Office

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) is expanding its reach with a new office in Bhubaneswar, as per an official notification released on Monday.

Set to oversee the entire Odisha region, the Bhubaneswar office will be managed by a Superintendent of Police (SP) rank officer, ensuring efficient operations at the newly established NIA police station.

Housed in the regional telecom training center of BSNL, the NIA station will conduct investigations of scheduled offences as stipulated under the National Investigation Agency Act of 2008.

(With inputs from agencies.)