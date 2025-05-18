Tragic End in Dwarka: A Fatal Marriage Rejection
A 36-year-old man, Avnish Saxena, was murdered in Dwarka, Delhi after allegedly harassing a girl for rejecting his marriage proposal. Four accused, including the primary perpetrator Ishant Paswan, have been arrested. The murder was premeditated and orchestrated in a field to avoid CCTV detection.
A 36-year-old man, Avnish Saxena, was brutally killed by four individuals in Delhi's Dwarka area following allegations of harassment over a rejected marriage proposal, confirmed police authorities on Sunday.
The suspects were swiftly apprehended, with investigations continuing to uncover further details. Saxena's body was discovered on Dichaon-Bakkarwala Road, alongside an abandoned motorcycle, pointing to foul play.
Initial probes suggest Saxena persistently pressured a girl to accept his marriage request. The situation escalated to threats of harm, prompting hatched plans for his murder. A carefully orchestrated scheme led him to a remote location where he was lethally attacked.
(With inputs from agencies.)
