Left Menu

Deadly Blast Rocks Eastern Syrian Police Station

A deadly explosion targeted a police station in Al-Mayadeen, Syria, resulting in three fatalities and multiple injuries. The incident has been reported by the state news agency, citing security sources. Information on the blast remains sparse, with further details yet to be disclosed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-05-2025 23:27 IST | Created: 18-05-2025 23:27 IST
Deadly Blast Rocks Eastern Syrian Police Station
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A lethal blast ripped through a police station in Al-Mayadeen, Eastern Syria, killing at least three people, according to official sources.

The explosion, which occurred on Sunday, also wounded several others, though the exact number remains unclear, as reported by the state news agency.

Authorities are yet to release comprehensive details about the incident, prompting concerns over safety and security in the area.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Keegan Bradley Strives for Victory While Eyeing Ryder Cup Leadership

Keegan Bradley Strives for Victory While Eyeing Ryder Cup Leadership

 Global
2
Scheffler Shines in PGA Championship Showdown

Scheffler Shines in PGA Championship Showdown

 Global
3
PSLV-C61 rocket carrying an Earth observation satellite lifts-off from Sriharikota.

PSLV-C61 rocket carrying an Earth observation satellite lifts-off from Sriha...

 India
4
Tornado Tragedy: Storms Devastate the U.S. Midwest and South

Tornado Tragedy: Storms Devastate the U.S. Midwest and South

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Custom Diet Tips from AI: Fuzzy Variables Enhance Clarity and Nutritional Precision

Guiding Access and Control: WHO’s 2025 Blueprint for Controlled Medicines Policy

Embedded Tax and Trade Bias: Why VAT Exemptions Fail to Meet Equity Objectives

Balancing AI and Rigor: How LLMs Are Reshaping Evaluation Practices at Global Scale

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025