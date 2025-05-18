Deadly Blast Rocks Eastern Syrian Police Station
A deadly explosion targeted a police station in Al-Mayadeen, Syria, resulting in three fatalities and multiple injuries. The incident has been reported by the state news agency, citing security sources. Information on the blast remains sparse, with further details yet to be disclosed.
A lethal blast ripped through a police station in Al-Mayadeen, Eastern Syria, killing at least three people, according to official sources.
The explosion, which occurred on Sunday, also wounded several others, though the exact number remains unclear, as reported by the state news agency.
Authorities are yet to release comprehensive details about the incident, prompting concerns over safety and security in the area.
(With inputs from agencies.)
