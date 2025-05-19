Left Menu

Crisis and Conflict: Israel's Gaza Blockade Eased Amid Ground Operations

Israel announced plans to ease its blockade on Gaza, allowing limited food supplies into the region as ground operations intensify. Amid escalating violence resulting in hundreds of deaths, indirect talks between Israel and Hamas continue in Qatar. Despite the aid allowance, Israel maintains its focus on defeating Hamas.

Updated: 19-05-2025 02:28 IST | Created: 19-05-2025 02:28 IST
Amidst mounting international pressure, Israel has announced a partial easing of its blockade on Gaza, allowing some food supplies to reach the beleaguered region. The measure comes as Israel's military conducts extensive ground operations in northern and southern Gaza, aimed at gaining operational control within the enclave.

This development follows a week of intense violence, with Palestinian health officials reporting hundreds of casualties, including a high number of civilians. Despite ongoing indirect negotiations in Qatar, little progress has been made in reaching a comprehensive peace or hostage deal.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated that the blockade's easing is necessary for humanitarian reasons, as Gaza faces the risk of famine. Meanwhile, Israeli military leaders suggest the potential for scaling down operations if a diplomatic breakthrough is achieved, a stance mirrored by conflicting reports on Hamas leadership's status in recent strikes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

