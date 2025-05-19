Social Media Fury: Arrest Warranted for Bounty Post

A social media post by Amit Choudhry, allegedly offering a bounty of Rs 5 lakh for the beheading of Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait, has led to widespread outrage and legal proceedings.

The post, which went viral, prompted protests from followers of Tikait in Muzaffarnagar and Meerut. In response, authorities registered a case against Choudhry at Muzaffarnagar's Civil Lines Police Station.

BKU officials, led by district presidents Naveen Rathi and Anurag Chaudhary, organized demonstrations demanding swift police action. Meanwhile, the police confirmed FIRs have been filed but refrained from discussing Choudhry's motivations, citing an ongoing investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)