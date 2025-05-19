Kerala Textile Shopping Hub Fire Sparks Government Investigation

A massive blaze consumed a textile shopping hub near Kerala's city bus stand on Sunday, prompting an urgent government investigation into its cause.

Firefighters struggled for over five hours against the flames, which began around 5 PM. Fortunately, there were no casualties or injuries reported during the incident.

Officials, including Forest Minister A K Saseendran, vowed to scrutinize every possible angle, including any evidence of deliberate misconduct, while focusing also on improving future safety measures to prevent such incidents.

(With inputs from agencies.)