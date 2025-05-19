Kerala Textile Shopping Hub Fire Sparks Government Investigation
A massive fire at a textile shopping hub in Kerala has prompted the government to investigate potential causes, including deliberate actions. Firefighters battled the blaze for over five hours. Preliminary examinations are set to begin, aiming to prevent future incidents and ensure safety measures are adequate.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Kozhikode | Updated: 19-05-2025 15:02 IST | Created: 19-05-2025 15:02 IST
- Country:
- India
A massive blaze consumed a textile shopping hub near Kerala's city bus stand on Sunday, prompting an urgent government investigation into its cause.
Firefighters struggled for over five hours against the flames, which began around 5 PM. Fortunately, there were no casualties or injuries reported during the incident.
Officials, including Forest Minister A K Saseendran, vowed to scrutinize every possible angle, including any evidence of deliberate misconduct, while focusing also on improving future safety measures to prevent such incidents.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement