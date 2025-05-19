Tragic Car Incident in Vizianagaram: Four Children Suffocate in Parked Vehicle
In Vizianagaram district, four children tragically died from suffocation after being trapped in a parked car. The auto-lock mechanism of the vehicle activated, preventing their escape. The bodies were found six hours later, and authorities have registered a case under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.
In a heart-wrenching incident in Vizianagaram district, four children lost their lives due to suffocation inside a parked car, as confirmed by local police on Monday.
The children, while playing near their home around noon on Sunday, entered a parked vehicle. Unbeknownst to them, the car's doors auto-locked upon entry, trapping them inside, authorities reported.
The tragic discovery of their bodies was made approximately six hours later, after 6 pm, on the same day. Police have filed a case under pertinent sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Tragically, two of the deceased were siblings, while the other two belonged to different families.
