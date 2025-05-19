Left Menu

Tragic Car Incident in Vizianagaram: Four Children Suffocate in Parked Vehicle

In Vizianagaram district, four children tragically died from suffocation after being trapped in a parked car. The auto-lock mechanism of the vehicle activated, preventing their escape. The bodies were found six hours later, and authorities have registered a case under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Andhrapradesh | Updated: 19-05-2025 15:54 IST | Created: 19-05-2025 15:28 IST
Tragic Car Incident in Vizianagaram: Four Children Suffocate in Parked Vehicle
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

In a heart-wrenching incident in Vizianagaram district, four children lost their lives due to suffocation inside a parked car, as confirmed by local police on Monday.

The children, while playing near their home around noon on Sunday, entered a parked vehicle. Unbeknownst to them, the car's doors auto-locked upon entry, trapping them inside, authorities reported.

The tragic discovery of their bodies was made approximately six hours later, after 6 pm, on the same day. Police have filed a case under pertinent sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Tragically, two of the deceased were siblings, while the other two belonged to different families.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Keegan Bradley Strives for Victory While Eyeing Ryder Cup Leadership

Keegan Bradley Strives for Victory While Eyeing Ryder Cup Leadership

 Global
2
Scheffler Shines in PGA Championship Showdown

Scheffler Shines in PGA Championship Showdown

 Global
3
PSLV-C61 rocket carrying an Earth observation satellite lifts-off from Sriharikota.

PSLV-C61 rocket carrying an Earth observation satellite lifts-off from Sriha...

 India
4
Tornado Tragedy: Storms Devastate the U.S. Midwest and South

Tornado Tragedy: Storms Devastate the U.S. Midwest and South

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT emerges as key tool for teachers’ digital upskilling

AI takes lead in farm finance: Machine learning beats legacy models in bankruptcy prediction

AI on the blockchain? Next-generation novel framework makes it a reality

Legal gaps, cyberattacks undermine public confidence in AI-based crypto regulation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025