Tragic Car Incident in Vizianagaram: Four Children Suffocate in Parked Vehicle

In a heart-wrenching incident in Vizianagaram district, four children lost their lives due to suffocation inside a parked car, as confirmed by local police on Monday.

The children, while playing near their home around noon on Sunday, entered a parked vehicle. Unbeknownst to them, the car's doors auto-locked upon entry, trapping them inside, authorities reported.

The tragic discovery of their bodies was made approximately six hours later, after 6 pm, on the same day. Police have filed a case under pertinent sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Tragically, two of the deceased were siblings, while the other two belonged to different families.

(With inputs from agencies.)