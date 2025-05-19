Tragedy Strikes: Electrocution at Condolence Gathering

Tragedy struck a condolence meeting in Rajasthan's Balotra district when a high-tension wire snapped, resulting in the deaths of two men and injuries to eight others. The incident unfolded on Monday morning in Umarlai village, officials reported.

According to police, a negligence case has been filed regarding the mishap that occurred amid a gathering of over 40 villagers. The cable suddenly fell onto a tent, which caused panic as an electric current surged through the structure.

Hospital authorities confirmed that the injured, all men aged between 25 and 55, suffered significant burns and are receiving treatment in the ICU. Power supply was temporarily cut off in the area until necessary repairs were completed.

(With inputs from agencies.)