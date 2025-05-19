Left Menu

Russia Bans Amnesty International for 'Undesirable' Actions

Russia has declared Amnesty International an 'undesirable organisation', accusing the group of supporting Ukraine against Russia. Founded in 1961 and based in London, Amnesty International advocates for human rights globally. Russia's prosecutor claimed that the group incites military conflict and promotes Ukrainian interests.

In a bold move on Monday, Russia's prosecutor general pronounced Amnesty International a banned 'undesirable organisation', citing allegations of the group supporting Ukraine in its ongoing conflict with Russia.

Amnesty International, established in 1961 with its headquarters in London, is renowned for championing human rights across the globe. In a damning statement, Russia's prosecutor general described its London office as a hub for fostering 'Russophobic projects'.

According to Russian officials, Amnesty is guilty of escalating regional military tensions, advocating for Ukrainian neo-Nazis, and pushing for Russia's political and economic isolation. Such positions have been dismissed by Ukraine and its allies as unfounded propaganda.

