Tragic Shooting Unravels in Southeast Delhi: Youths Arrested for Murder

A 26-year-old man named Adil was shot dead in Kilokari village, southeast Delhi, allegedly by three youths. Rehan, Faizal, and Saphel were arrested and are believed to have conducted the murder due to an old enmity. The incident is under police investigation as an FIR has been filed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-05-2025 16:51 IST | Created: 19-05-2025 16:51 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A 26-year-old man, Adil, was tragically shot dead in Kilokari village, southeast Delhi, allegedly by three young men, according to authorities.

The suspects, Rehan, Faizal, and Saphel, were later apprehended. Police reveal that an old enmity may have been the motive behind the Sunday morning incident, which shocked the community.

A country-made pistol, believed to be the murder weapon, was recovered. An FIR was registered, and investigations are in progress to uncover further details surrounding the case.

(With inputs from agencies.)

