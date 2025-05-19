Left Menu

Harnessing AI for Smarter Governance: A New Era for IAS Officers

Union Minister Jitendra Singh proposed using Artificial Intelligence for targeted placements of IAS officers, enhancing transparency and efficiency. The initiative aligns with India's Digital India mission, promoting eco-friendly governance while saving costs by eliminating printed copies and introducing a digital civil list e-book for the year 2025.

Updated: 19-05-2025 17:09 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister Jitendra Singh suggested the adoption of Artificial Intelligence (AI) for selecting Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officers for specific domain assignments and government projects. This proposal was made during an event where he unveiled the electronic civil list, 2025, a digital compendium of serving IAS officers, reforming accessibility and transparency in the sector.

The e-book contains detailed profiles of IAS officers, including cadre strength and appointment data since 1969, and for the first time, officer photographs. Through this AI-enhanced digital platform, domain-specific searches can identify prime candidates for various government initiatives, supporting India's overarching digital governance goals.

Singh emphasized the digital transformation as a forward step in the Digital India mission, highlighting cost savings and eco-friendly measures by foregoing printed resources. The list is available on the Department of Personnel and Training's website, marking a significant innovation in personnel management within the government.

(With inputs from agencies.)

