Tragic Accident Claims Siblings' Lives in Tikamgarh

A tragic accident in Madhya Pradesh's Tikamgarh district claimed the lives of teenage siblings Raj and Muskhan. Their motorcycle was hit by a tractor while returning from a wedding. The tractor fled the scene, and police are actively searching for the driver.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tikamgarh | Updated: 19-05-2025 17:23 IST | Created: 19-05-2025 17:23 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A fatal accident occurred on Monday in Tikamgarh district, Madhya Pradesh, when a motorcycle ridden by teenage siblings was hit by a tractor.

Sub Inspector Akash Rusia of Kanera police outpost reported that the collision, near Palera on the Jatara-Nowgong road, resulted in the immediate deaths of 15-year-old Raj and 16-year-old Muskhan.

The siblings were returning from a wedding when they attempted to overtake the tractor. The tractor driver fled, and a search is underway to locate the suspect, according to Rusia.

(With inputs from agencies.)

