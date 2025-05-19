Tragic Accident Claims Siblings' Lives in Tikamgarh

A fatal accident occurred on Monday in Tikamgarh district, Madhya Pradesh, when a motorcycle ridden by teenage siblings was hit by a tractor.

Sub Inspector Akash Rusia of Kanera police outpost reported that the collision, near Palera on the Jatara-Nowgong road, resulted in the immediate deaths of 15-year-old Raj and 16-year-old Muskhan.

The siblings were returning from a wedding when they attempted to overtake the tractor. The tractor driver fled, and a search is underway to locate the suspect, according to Rusia.

(With inputs from agencies.)